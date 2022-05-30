He Was Under Threat, I Followed His Car With Security: Sidhu Moose Wala's Father

The gangsters included the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, NDTV reported.

"My son took the car and left the house with his two friends. He did not take the security with him. When I came to know this, I went after Sidhu with security. When we reached Jawaharke village, a Corolla vehicle was chasing Sidhu's vehicle," the complaint said, journalist Gagandeep Singh reported on Twitter.

The complaint added that four youths were riding the car.

"When Sidhu's car turned towards Barnala village, A Balero was parked in front of the turn, in which four more youths were riding," Moose Wala's father resumed.