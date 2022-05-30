He Was Under Threat, I Followed His Car With Security: Sidhu Moose Wala's Father

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
(Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh said that he followed his vehicle with security personnel when unidentified gunmen fired their weapons at the singer, killing him.
The gangsters included the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the attack, NDTV reported.
"My son took the car and left the house with his two friends. He did not take the security with him. When I came to know this, I went after Sidhu with security. When we reached Jawaharke village, a Corolla vehicle was chasing Sidhu's vehicle," the complaint said, journalist Gagandeep Singh reported on Twitter.
The complaint added that four youths were riding the car.
"When Sidhu's car turned towards Barnala village, A Balero was parked in front of the turn, in which four more youths were riding," Moose Wala's father resumed.
"Within minutes, the cars sped away. I started shouting and people gathered. I rushed my son and his friends to the hospital where he died," NDTV reported his father as saying.
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."
Later, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faridkot Range, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, informed, "The attackers have left their car. Teams are after them. We are hopeful that they will be arrested soon. SIT has been constituted to arrest the culprits. We have got some important leads and investigation is underway."
The murder comes a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)