'Intention of Killing Victim': Delhi Police in Shahdara Gang Rape Charge Sheet

The Delhi Police has filed FIR under IPC sections of attempt to murder, gang-rape, dacoity, kidnapping, assault, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of women, rioting, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

On 28 January – two days after the incident – DCP (Shahdara) told The Quint that “one of the accused, a woman, has alleged that the survivor is responsible for the death of her 16-year-old son. The boy had died by suicide last year, as per the accused.”