Shahdara Abduction, Assault: Delhi CM Announces Rs 10L Compensation for Survivor

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted, her face blackened, and was paraded by residents of a locality in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January, afternoon.
(Photo: Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 1 February, announced on Twitter that he had ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the woman who was abducted, allegedly gang-raped, her head shaved and paraded on the streets in Delhi’s Shahdara district last week.
The matter will be fast tracked in the court, CM Kejriwal took to Twitter to write.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, outsiders were not allowed to visit to the survivor's house. Speaking to The Quint, DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said "we have restricted entry to maintain law and order."
The survivor's younger sister told The Quint that around 10 police personnel (men and women) were deployed outside their house and entry had been barred a few hours ago.
12 people, including eight adult women, one man and three minor boys have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Shahdara.
The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up in Shahdara on 26 January. She was then paraded by the locals in the area, with her head shaven off, and face blackened.
In the video, a crowd of mostly women is gathered around the 20-year-old, with young girls cheering them on as she is paraded. The woman was also made to wear a garland of slippers.
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections for gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, intimidation, and physical assault.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that an auto used in abduction of the survivor was also recovered. A 10-member SIT under ACP rank officer has been formed for a speedy investigation of the crime.
