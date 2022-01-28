'Faced Rape & Murder Threats for Months': Delhi Gang-rape Survivor's Sister

As she watched her elder sister be paraded in the colony – her face blackened, a garland of slippers around her neck, and her shoulder-length hair chopped off – in Delhi’s Shahdara district on 26 January afternoon, the 18-year-old woman desperately sought a mobile phone.

“I wanted to call the police so they could rescue my sister. I asked a cousin nearby, she said she didn’t have a phone. I asked a neighbour who said there was no balance in her phone. No one helped her. No one was ready to give me their so phone so I could call the police,” lamented the 18-year-old, seated inside a dingy room, where she and her sister grew up.

She managed to dial 112 after she lied to a neighbour that she wanted to call her maternal grandmother, and not the police.