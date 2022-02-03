Shahdara Gang-Rape: First 2 Arrests Made in Case Based on Sister's Complaint

It is pertinent to note that the survivor’s sister had submitted the complaint – in which she wrote that she feared for her life – on 20 January. At the time, it was not turned into an FIR.

On 26 January, the 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in the colony with her head shaved off, her face blackened, and a garland of footwear around her neck. A video of the incident was shared on social media by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal.

So far, in the sexual assault case, 14 people have been arrested, and four minors have been apprehended.