Woman Sexually Assaulted in Delhi, Paraded, Beaten Up & Head Shaved; 4 Arrested
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the incident, and requested strict action.
A 20-year-old woman was paraded with blackened face and shaved head after alleged sexual and physical assault in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January.
According to Delhi Police, four people have been arrested so far.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram told The Quint, "An FIR under sections of kidnapping, physical assault, and sexual assault has been registered. Four people have been arrested, two have been apprehended, and raids are on to nab more."
The incident took place at around 12.30 pm, and DCP (Shahdara) said that the woman was "sexually assaulted by multiple people, she was also physically assaulted by multiple people".
A horrific video of the woman being paraded, being pushed, and slapped around was shared on social media by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday, a day after the incident.
In the video, a crowd of mostly women are gathered around the 20-year-old, with young girls and women cheering on as she is paraded.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too reacted to the video shared by Maliwal, and tweeted: "This is very shameful. How did the criminals get so much courage? I urge the Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor to instruct the police to take strict action, pay attention to the law and order situation. Delhiites will not tolerate such heinous crime and criminals at any cost."
What Have Cops Said?
DCP (Shahdara) told The Quint, "One of the accused, a woman, has alleged that the survivor is 'responsible' for the death of her 16-year-old son. The boy had died by suicide last year, as per the accused."
The survivor's sister told ANI that a boy living in the neighbourhood, who had claimed to the love the survivor, had died by suicide last year, and since then, the survivor was blamed for his demise by the family.
The officer said that they received a call from the woman's husband on 26 January, after which the women was rescued, and sent for a medical examination.
The officer said that the DCW was then brought on board to help with the woman's counselling. She stayed at a government-run shelter home for women last night, and her statement is being recorded today.
What Has the DCW Said?
The DCW chief claimed that the 20-year-old was "gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers, turned bald, made to wear a garland of slippers, and was paraded in the entire area after blackening her face".
She said that "all criminal men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security".
Maliwal and her team met the survivor, and said, "The survivor told me how three men gang-raped her while the women standing there encouraged them. The girl has inhuman wounds on her body and is in deep trauma. All culprits including the women who instigated the gang rape must be arrested."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.