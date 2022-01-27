Woman Sexually Assaulted in Delhi, Paraded, Beaten Up & Head Shaved; 4 Arrested

A 20-year-old woman was paraded with blackened face and shaved head after alleged sexual and physical assault in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January.

According to Delhi Police, four people have been arrested so far.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram told The Quint, "An FIR under sections of kidnapping, physical assault, and sexual assault has been registered. Four people have been arrested, two have been apprehended, and raids are on to nab more."