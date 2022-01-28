Delhi Police Apprehend 2 Minors After Woman Gang-Raped & Paraded, 9 Others Held

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted, her face blackened, and was paraded by residents of a locality in Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, 26 January, afternoon.
(Photo: Twitter/Swati Maliwal)
The Delhi Police on Friday, 28 January, have apprehended two minor boys for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Shahdara. Nine other people, including eight women, have been held in connection with the same case.
The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up in Shahdara on 26 January. She was then paraded by the locals in the area, with her head shaven off, and face blackened.
The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections for gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, intimidation, and physical assault.
Raids are underway to nab two more accused in the case, sources added.
A video of the woman being paraded, pushed, and slapped around was shared on social media by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on 27 January, a day after the incident.
In the video, a crowd of mostly women is gathered around the 20-year-old, with young girls cheering them on as she is paraded. The woman was also made to wear a garland of slippers.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram told The Quint, "One of the accused, a woman, has alleged that the survivor is 'responsible' for the death of her 16-year-old son. The boy had died by suicide last year, as per the accused."
The survivor's sister told ANI that a boy living in the neighbourhood, who had claimed to the love the survivor, had died by suicide last year, and since then, the survivor was blamed for his demise by the family.
The survivor's cousin told The Quint:
The survivor's sister and father, who is differently-abled, live in the locality.
The DCP said that they received a call from the woman's husband on the afternoon of 26 January, after which she was rescued, and sent for a medical examination.
The deceased boy's father, who has several cases against him, has also been arrested.