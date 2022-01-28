Delhi Police Apprehend 2 Minors After Woman Gang-Raped & Paraded, 9 Others Held

The Delhi Police on Friday, 28 January, have apprehended two minor boys for their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Shahdara. Nine other people, including eight women, have been held in connection with the same case.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up in Shahdara on 26 January. She was then paraded by the locals in the area, with her head shaven off, and face blackened.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections for gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, intimidation, and physical assault.