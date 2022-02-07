Shahdara Gang-Rape Case: Auto Owner, 1 More Arrested by Delhi Police
A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the sexual assault case so far, and 4 minors have been apprehended.
Two more persons were arrested on Sunday, 6 February, in connection with the Shahdara sexual assault case, wherein a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in a Kasturba Nagar neighbourhood.
As per the police, one of those who were arrested, Rajesh Singh, 43, had been absconding. His wife and two daughters had already been arrested.
Darshan Singh, who has also been arrested, is the owner of the autorickshaw that was used to abduct the rape survivor, the police said. He had also been absconding. His vehicle has been seized by the police.
What Is the Case?
On 26 January, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, beaten up, and then paraded in the colony with her head shaved off, face blackened, and a garland of footwear around her neck.
A video of the horrific incident was shared on social media by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, eliciting outrage over the heinous act.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of gang-rape, kidnapping, illegal confinement, physical assault, and intimidation.
A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank officer was also formed for a speedy investigation of the crime.
The survivor's sister told The Quint on 28 January that the women in their neighbourhood had committed the crime against the survivor due to personal enmity.
The sister shared that a boy living in the neighbourhood, who had claimed to love the survivor, had died by suicide last year, and since then, the survivor had been blamed for his demise by his family.
