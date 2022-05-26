Sedition Case: Delhi HC Asks Sharjeel Imam To Move Lower Court for Bail

The report further added that Imam’s application, dated 12 May, stated that the case against his stands remarkably diluted, hence improving his chances to secure bail.

The allegedly inflammatory speeches for which Imam was arrested were made at Jamia Millia Islamia on 13 December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University on 16 January 2020 in which he called for a chakka jam on roads leading to Assam.

The Delhi High Court will consider Sharjeel Imam’s appeal against framing of the Sedition charge on 26 August.

(With inputs from ANI and Bar and Bench)