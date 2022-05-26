Sedition Case: Delhi HC Asks Sharjeel Imam To Move Lower Court for Bail

The Delhi High Court has asked Shrajeel Imam, accused in a sedition case, to move a lower court for bail in the case registered against him for alleged provocative speeches against the CAA and NRC
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 26 May, asked Shrajeel Imam, accused in a sedition case, to move a lower court for bail in the case registered against him for alleged provocative speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).
The court granted Imam’s lawyer, advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir, the liberty to move the trail court for bail, keeping in mind the recent Supreme Court judgment on the sedition law, news agency ANI reported.
While Imam filed his bail application alongside his already pending high court appeal, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad raised an objection, citing a 2014 Supreme Court order. The order in question said that in these situations, any such bail applications first go to the trial court. It is only if relief is not granted, that the accused move the high court.
The report further added that Imam’s application, dated 12 May, stated that the case against his stands remarkably diluted, hence improving his chances to secure bail.
The allegedly inflammatory speeches for which Imam was arrested were made at Jamia Millia Islamia on 13 December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University on 16 January 2020 in which he called for a chakka jam on roads leading to Assam.
The Delhi High Court will consider Sharjeel Imam’s appeal against framing of the Sedition charge on 26 August.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)