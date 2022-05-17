Sharjeel Imam Moves HC for Bail Days After Supreme Court's Order on Sedition

Imam's application, which was filed by advocates Talib Mustafa, Ahmad Ibrahim, and Kartik Venu, thus stated that the case made out against him stands diluted and improves his case for bail significantly.

"In view of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, the hindrance raised by the Ld. Special Court in the impugned order stands obviated, and observations surrounding the offence under section 124-A IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings against the Appellant pending the final outcome of the Constitutional challenges to the section," the application stated, as per Bar and Bench.

The court is scheduled to hear Imam's fresh plea on 17 May. Another case against him with regard to the Delhi riots is listed for hearing on 23 May.