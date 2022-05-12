From 1870 to 2022, a Timeline of the Colonial-Era Sedition Law Now Put on Hold

Here is the history of IPC Section 124A, which the Supreme Court put on hold 152 years after the law came into existence.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
A law under which Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak were convicted, an issue which was contested in the Constituent Assembly debates, a section of the Indian Penal Code that has been the subject of endless controversy, here is the history of the sedition law - Section 124A of the IPC, which the Supreme Court put on hold on 11 May 2022, 152 years after it came into existence.
