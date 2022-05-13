Protests, Cricket Matches, COVID-19: How Sedition Law Has Been Used Since 2010

Over 13,000 Indians have been charged since 2010 under the controversial sedition law, which was put in abeyance on Wednesday, 11 May, in a landmark decision by the Supreme Court.

The apex court on Wednesday observed that the rigours of the sedition law date back to the colonial era and are not concordant with the present social milieu, directing the state and central governments to refrain from registering any First Information Reports (FIRs) invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code.