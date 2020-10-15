‘Thousands of Ineligible People’ to Be Removed From Assam NRC List

Authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam have ordered the deletion of ‘ineligible names’ from the ‘final’ list that was published in August last year. This comes at a time when the state government has insisted that 10-20 percent re-verification of all included names should be done in order to get a ‘correct’ register.

The NRC, published in August 2019 under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, excluded 19 lakh-odd applicants out of around 3.3 crore applicants.

Sources told NDTV that the names to be deleted run into the thousands.