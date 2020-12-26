#CAALestWeForget: A Tarana to Remember People’s Protest in India
A year after the anti-CAA protests, we remember the symbols of resistance.
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Poem Written and Recital: Athar Rather
Illustration: Kamran Akhter
December 2019 will always be remembered for the Anti-CAA movement in India. The month was marked with one of the biggest students- and women-led protests across India against the CAA, NRC and NPR, which became a powerful symbol of democratic resistance.
From Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to Bengaluru’s Town Hall, streets of Guwahati, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, JNU, Aligarh Muslim University, students started pan-India anti-CAA protests. They painted walls, created resistance art, and chanted slogans of Azadi and unity. After students were met with state’s brut force, the resistance and protests amplified, peaceful sit-in protest led by women, especially from the Muslim community in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh later inspired many other women to occupy streets across India and protest against the law.
After the protests were called off due to the pandemic, the streets and walls which bore the symbols of protests were white-washed and erased, protests sites emptied but as V for Vendetta said, ‘Ideas are bulletproof,’ they cannot be erased.
Capturing all the major anti-CAA protest sites in India as they look now, ‘Tarana-e-Wahadat’ is a tribute to the people, and a reminder that resistance will continue.
'Tarana-e-Wahadat'
Naara Goonja Aur Haath Baje
Jazbaat Jage Aur Armaan Saje
Inquilaab O Inquilaab O Inquilaab O Inquilaab
Woh Sadkien Ab Khamosh Toh Hain
Par Inquilaab Ki Gawah Hain
Woh Deewarien Rangi Hain Safed
Par Cheekh Rahien Hain Har Aan Mein
Inquilaab O Inquilaab O Inquilaab O Inquilaab
Yeh Nafraton Ke Silsilay Kab Khatm Hongay Kya Pata
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
Tum Qatl Karne Ke Liye Aaye Ho Lekar Teg Bhi
Hum Ahl-e-Dil Seena Sipar Hi Muskuraate Jayengay
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
Tum Laakh Kar Lo Koshishein Aur Chhupa Lo Aasman
Hum Roshni Ki Taaq Main Khud Ko Jalaate Jayengay
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
Tum Aazma Lo Zor Chaahe Qatl Hi Kar Do Humein
Hum Bhi Zara Shauq-e-Shahaadat Aazmaate Jayengay
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
Tum Qaid Karlo Jism Hamaare
Jailon Mein Hi Bhejo Humein
Hum Ban Ke Hawa Azaadi Ki
Sab Kuch Udaate Jayengay
Tum Jhooth Ki Khabrein Sunaao Aur Nafraton Ki Surkhiyan
Hum Ban Ke Nagme Shayaron Ke Sab Sach Sunate Jayengay
Tum Baant Do Chaahe Humein Apni Anaa Ki Aag Se
Hum Ban Ke Khushboo Gulistan Ki Sabko Milaate Jaayiengay
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
Hum Ulfaton Ke Hi Taraane Gungunate Jayengay
