Sharjeel Imam Moves HC for Bail Days After Supreme Court's Order on Sedition

Sharjeel Imam.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Days after the Supreme Court put the sedition law on hold, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Sharjeel Imam moved the Delhi High Court for interim bail in the case related to alleged inflammatory speeches given by him in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Milia Islamia.
Imam stated in his plea that since Section 124A (sedition) has been put on hold by the court, he should be granted immediate bail.
Imam's application, which was filed by advocates Talib Mustafa, Ahmad Ibrahim, and Kartik Venu, thus stated that the case made out against him stands diluted and improves his case for bail significantly.
"In view of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, the hindrance raised by the Ld. Special Court in the impugned order stands obviated, and observations surrounding the offence under section 124-A IPC cannot be taken into consideration in the proceedings against the Appellant pending the final outcome of the Constitutional challenges to the section," the application stated, as per Bar and Bench.
The court is scheduled to hear Imam's fresh plea on 17 May. Another case against him with regard to the Delhi riots is listed for hearing on 23 May.
It had also said that the relevant parties charged under sedition could approach different courts for relief.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)