‘Extremely Saddened’: PM Modi, Gautam Adani Condole Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Death

Following ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's death at the age of 62 on Sunday, 14 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his grief over Jhunjhunwala's demise.

Condoling the business magnate's death, Prime Minister Modi said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."