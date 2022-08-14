Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away at 62

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, died on the morning on Sunday, 14 August.
(Photo: Wikipedia)
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away at the age of 62 on the morning of Sunday, 14 August. Jhunjhunwala owned Akasa Air, which launched operations on 12 August.
He was also the promoter of Star Health & Allied Insurance and was reported to have a net worth of over $5 billion.
The report added that India's 'Big Bull' was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago, they said.
(This is a developing story. More details will added soon.)
(With inputs from News 18)
