Akasa Air Begins Operations: First Flight From Mumbai to Ahmedabad Takes Off

Akasa Air, which recently received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), began commercial operations with its first flight on Sunday, 7 August.

The flight, from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia and MoS Vijay Kumar Singh.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned airline, which has the airline code QP, is initially offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. From 13 August, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi.