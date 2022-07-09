Adani Group To Challenge Jio, Airtel in 5G Spectrum's Hot Race: Report

But this could not be independently confirmed. Email and phone calls made to the Adani Group did not elicit any response.

As per the auction timelines, ownership details of applicants are to be published on 12 July and the bidders should be known then.

A total of 72,097.85 MHz of spectrum worth at least ₹ 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on 26 July.

The auction will be held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

Ambani and Adani, who hail from Gujarat and went on to build mega business groups, had till recently not had a direct face-off. While the former expanded from the oil and petrochemicals business into telecom and retail, the latter diversified from the ports segment to coal, energy distribution and aviation.

But increasingly, their interests are overlapping, setting what some say is the stage for a clash.

Adani has in the recent months set up a subsidiary for a foray into petrochemicals – a business that Ambani's father Dhirubhai began with before its downstream and upstream operations.

Ambani too has announced multi-billion-dollar plans for new energy business, including Giga factories for solar panels, batteries, green hydrogen and fuel cells.