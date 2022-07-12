ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Appointed as Senior Observers for Poll-Bound States

Gehlot and Baghel have been appointed as senior observers in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Appointed as Senior Observers for Poll-Bound States
i

The Congress on Tuesday, 12 July, roped in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as senior observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively.

T S Singh Deo, Health Minister of Chhattisgarh, and former Union Minister, Milind Deora would assist the Rajasthan CM as observers in Gujarat.

Baghel, on the other hand, would be assisted by senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Congress is looking to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound states this year.
Also Read

Congress Leaders Slam Centre’s New Forest Rules, Government Responds

Congress Leaders Slam Centre’s New Forest Rules, Government Responds
ADVERTISEMENT

Appointments Ahead of Elections

The party had earlier made new appointments in the Gujarat Pradesh Working Committee, which included prominent Dalit activist and legislator Jignesh Mevani.

MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Rutvik Makwana, Ambarish J Der, Himmatsingh Patel, Kadir Pirzada, and Indravijaysinh Gohil were named working presidents along with Mevani.

The party also made new appointments in Karnataka, where assembly elections are to be held next year.

Congress didn't fare well in the previous round of Assembly elections, losing in all the states. The party lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur to BJP.

Also Read

10 of 11 Congress MLAs Attend Party Meet in Goa, Quash Rumours of Rift

10 of 11 Congress MLAs Attend Party Meet in Goa, Quash Rumours of Rift

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×