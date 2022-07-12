Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Appointed as Senior Observers for Poll-Bound States

The Congress on Tuesday, 12 July, roped in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as senior observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively.

T S Singh Deo, Health Minister of Chhattisgarh, and former Union Minister, Milind Deora would assist the Rajasthan CM as observers in Gujarat.

Baghel, on the other hand, would be assisted by senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.