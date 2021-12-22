'It's Your Sky': Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Unveils New Logo, Tagline

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air on Wednesday , 22 December, unveiled its brand logo and tagline.
(Photo Courtesy: Akasa Air)
"Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing. Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise," Akasa Air said in a tweet, sharing the logo.
“Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol. The Akasa Air brand identity encapsulates the collective spirit of flying and the individual pursuit of dreams for each of us,” Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube was quoted as saying.
Akasa Air is an upcoming Indian ultra low-cost carrier promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who co-founded it alongside former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube.
"The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 to support the growing demand across India," Akasa Air said in a press release.
