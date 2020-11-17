If Not Re-Inducted in DMK, Alagiri to Join BJP or Start Own Party?

After a long lull, Tamil Nadu has turned into a steaming pot of political surprises.



Sources suggest that DMK chief MK Stalin’s estranged older brother Alagiri might launch his own outfit, if he is not re-inducted into the DMK or probably join hands with BJP.



However, the leader has brushed aside the allegations.



“Those are cooked up stories. No one from the BJP has spoken to me. Why would the Home Minister meet me?" he said, reported NDTV.

Alagiri to Meet Amit Shah?

Sources close to the party confirmed that Alagiri has received requests from the saffron party to join them or their alliance, but ex-DMK leader had reportedly turned them down. “I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri. I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him,” said L Murugan, the Tamil Nadu BJP president. Rumours are rife that Alagiri will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Tamil Nadu on 21 November, to participate in the BJP’s preparation events in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.

‘Alagiri Won’t Have Much Impact:’ DMK Sources

Alagiri was reportedly expecting to reconcile with his family’s party. A few party cadres said that they believe Alagiri joining the DMK would boost the unity of the party and shock the opponents.



Sources suggested that the DMK high-level committee meeting scheduled for 23 November will decide if he has a future in the party ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. A DMK leader however said the news of him joining BJP or starting his party won’t matter as he “doesn’t have much impact.” His new party could be called Kalaignar DMK or KDMK, said sources, who also suggested his new party could patronise BJP based on DMK’s response. He told local media channels that he will let everyone know once he takes the decision and is yet to address his loyalists. A few sources also said Alagiri’s son Dayanidhi may take on the reins of the new party, like how Stalin’s son Udayanidhi is now heading the DMK youth wing.

The Other Son of Karunanidhi Who Was Expelled

69-year-old Alagiri was expelled from the DMK in 2014 when his father M Karunanidhi was heading the party.



Alagiri was always seen as competition to Stalin, but the latter was chosen by Karunanidhi has his successor. The DMK chief had groomed his younger son MK Stalin as his political heir, who went from being the Chennai Mayor, MLA, a Minister and even the Deputy Chief Minister. Stalin had headed the youth wing for years before becoming its Treasurer, then the Executive President of the party. After the demise of Karunanidhi, he took over as the President of the party. Alagiri has kept a low profile since his expulsion. His last prominent appearance was in September 2018, when he organised a rally in Chennai, 30 days after the death of his father Karunanidhi.

The Madurai Stronghold

Alagiri once served as the party’s south zone organising secretary and the most influential political figure in Madurai, due to his connect with cadre at the grass-root level. He was also incharge of the party's mouthpiece ‘Murasoli.’ Karunanidhi had deputed Alagiri as in charge of elections in the southern districts and was victorious. In 2009, Alagiri was elected as MP of Madurai and made the Union Chemicals Minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. In March 2014, Alagiri was sacked after he had accused the party high command of acting unilaterally. Karunanidhi had addressed the press after a showdown at his residence with Alagiri, stating he has no place in the party.

