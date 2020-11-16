Will Not Allow Divisive Processions: AIADMK Slams BJP’s Vel Yatra

Slamming the saffron party’s ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ which ‘aimed to disrupt the peace and the harmony in the state’, the AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Amma’ had published a strongly-worded article. This has worsened the friction between the ruling AIADMK party and its ally BJP.



In a column titled ‘Be it Karuppar Kootam or those who hold the saffron flag,’ the article read,

“The peaceful state of Tamil Nadu will not allow processions that aim at dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. All those concerned must understand this. The people of Tamil Nadu have repeatedly proven to the entire country that the Dravidian cradle of Tamil Nadu is the place where religion is considered as a guiding lamp for human beings and not to propagate hatred.” <i>Namadhu Amma</i>

‘AIADMK Doesn’t Allow Vote-Bank Politics’

This was in reference to ‘Karuppar Kootam,’ the YouTube channel which was slammed for allegedly insulting ‘Kanda Shashti Kavasam’, a hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga.

“AIADMK, which is beyond religion and caste, will not allow vote-bank politics based on religion. People who are going for Vel Yatra must understand this,” it also read.

The yatra is seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in the state ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. The Vetri Vel Yatra is a month-long rally, visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the Rath Yatra, was scheduled to begin from 6 November to 6 December, from Tiruttani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu to Tiruchendur temple.

However, they were denied permission by the AIADMK government for the yatra in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation. Several PILs have been filed fearing communal tension and spread of COVID-19. Parties, including VCK and the CPI(M), too expressed opposition. The apex court came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu BJP unit for violating social distancing and other SOPs during the pandemic.

This article in Namadhu Amma comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu on 21 November, to participate in the BJP’s preparation events in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.