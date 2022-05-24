Vijay Babu, Accused in Sexual Assault Case, Likely To Return to Kerala on 30 May

A day after the Kerala High Court said it will consider Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu's plea for anticipatory bail only after he produces tickets indicating when he is going to return to India, his counsel has submitted the stipulated tickets.

“We have produced flight tickets stating actor Vijay Babu’s return from Dubai to Kochi on 30 May, in the High Court today,” S Rajeev, the actor’s counsel told The Quint on Tuesday.

Rajeev refused to confirm if the actor will indeed return to Kerala on the said date. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the hearing for the anticipatory bail plea will be scheduled for Wednesday. The counsel will be producing the detailed travel documents on Wednesday in the court.

The lawyer also claimed that Babu was ready to appear before the investigating officer.

Vijay Babu has been accused of sexually assaulting a female actor. The founder of the production company Friday Film House, had claimed innocence and disclosed the survivor's name and identity, which is an offence, and so another case was also slapped on him.