Vijay Babu's Mother Petitions CM; Alleges Sexual Assault Complaint is "Fake"

Actor Vijay Babu has been accused of sexual and physical assault.
(Trigger warning: mentions of sexual assault)
Actor-producer mother Maya Babu has rerportedly submitted a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief alleging that the allegations of sexual and physical assault against the actor are fake.
Maya claimed that she received information that a group of filmmakers, based in Kochi, are responsible for the “fake” complaint against her son. She alleged that the survivor filed the complaint out of enmity reportedly after she lost a role in his next film.
“I humbly request to conduct an honest inquiry into the fake complaint by a section of film industry players aimed at defaming our family. I humbly request to ensure justice to me, my son and our family,” Maya said, as reported by The Hindu.
The a notice to Vijay Babu asking him to appear for questioning and the actor had replied that he will appear before them on 19 May. The High Court is set to consider Vijay’s plea for anticipatory bail after 16 May. The Kerala police has issued a lookout notice against the actor.
of rape and physical assault by a female colleague and after the allegations surfaced, Vijay took to social media and named the survivor, in violation of the law. He denied all the allegations against him.
