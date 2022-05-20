Vijay Babu's Passport Impounded Amid Sexual Assualt Charges

The tweet read, “Actor Vijay Babu's passport was impounded y'day. All visas issued on his passport now stand invalid. There are indications that he has entered another country. We have a court warrant against him:CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner Babu is booked in a sexual assault case.”

“Babu told the passport officer that he would present himself at the office on 24th May. Failure to do so will result in a Red Corner Notice against him. Till now, no response received from Interpol or UAE police: CH Nagaraju, Kochi City Police Commissioner on actor Vijay Babu”, ANI added.