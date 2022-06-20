Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win-Win W 673 Results Declared, Check First Prize

Find out the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 673 prize money.
(Photo: The Quint)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result on Monday, 20 June 2022 for Win-Win W 673. Participants can check the official website to see if their names are on the list of winners. It is important to note that the result has been released on the site at 3 pm. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts different weekly lotteries everyday and the results are released at a fixed time for the participants.
The official website that the participants of the Kerala Lottery Result have to visit is keralalotteries.com. The website contains all the latest details from the Kerala State Lottery Department so the participants should take a look to stay informed.
Every winner has to claim the prize money on time. If they miss the deadline to submit their lottery ticket to the department, the winners will not receive the prize money.
The first prize for the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 673 on Monday, 20 June 2022 is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize for this Kerala Lottery is Rs 5 lakh. All the details regarding the prize money are available on the website.
Here are a few easy steps that the participants need to follow in order to download the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 673 Result on 20 June 2022:
Visit the official Kerala State Lottery Department website – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Result Win-Win W 673 link on the homepage.
Check the details of the results and see if your name is there on the list of winners.
Download the results on a PDF from the website once all the names are out.