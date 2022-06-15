Kerala Lottery Today: Akshaya AK 553 Result To Be Out at 3 PM, Check Details

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 553 Result will be announced on the website.
The State Lotteries Department of Kerala is all set to declare the results of Akshaya AK 553 today, Wednesday, 15 June 2022. Participants can check the lottery result on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Like every other day, the Kerala Akshaya AK 553 lottery result will be released on the website at 3 pm today.
The Kerala Lottery result for Akshaya AK 553 will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, on Wednesday, 15 June 2022. The State Lotteries Department updates all the latest information on the official website for all the participants.
Here is the list of the prize money for Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 553:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eight Prize: Rs 100
Those who are participating in the weekly lottery draw conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Department should check the winning number properly to know if they have won.
Here are the steps that participants need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 553 today, 15 June 2022:
Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department – keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the 'Result View' link available on the homepage of the website.
Select the option 'Result' from the dropdown list.
You will find a list of the latest Kerala Lottery Draw Results.
Select the 'Akshaya AK 553' option along with the date, which is 15 June 2022, and tap on 'View'.
The Kerala Lottery Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the PDF from the website.
