Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-281 Result Declared, Check Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-281 winning numbers are released today.
(Photo: iStock)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 17 June 2022. The ones who are participating in the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-281 today can view the result now on the website. It is to be noted that the Nirmal NR-281 lottery result has been declared at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the official website for all the participants to check the winning numbers.
Participants can check the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-281 on Friday on the official website – keralalotteries.com. They can keep checking the website to know more about the weekly lotteries conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The weekly lotteries results are released at 3 pm everyday and the result PDF is available for download after 4:30 p.m.
Today, the people who are participating in the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-281 should stay alert and keep a check on the website. They will find all the information relating to the lottery result on the official website of the State Lottery Department.
The participants who do not submit the lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department on time will not receive the prize money.
Take a look at the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-281 today, on Friday, 17 June 2022:
First Prize : Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Now, we are going to explain the step-by-step procedure to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-281 Result for 17 June 2022:
Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-281 Result link on the homepage of the website.
The result PDF will display, check the winning numbers carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)