Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 425 Result Declared, Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 425 is announced today.
(Photo: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and the results are declared at 3 pm every day. The State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 Lottery Sambad, on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The people who have participated in the draw need to keep an eye on the results to know if they have won. The winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 is available on the site.
Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the website of the state lottery department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. The Kerala State Lottery Department updates the latest information on the website so that people can take a look. They can check the website for details on the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425.
The state lottery department of Kerala conducts lotteries daily on the website. The participants can view the results from 3 pm onwards. They can also download the Karunya Plus KN 425 results in a PDF format from the official website of the lottery department.
Here is a list of names of the weekly lotteries that the Kerala State Lottery Department conducts:
Monday – Win-Win
Tuesday – Sthree Sakthi
Wednesday – Akshaya
Thursday – Karunya Plus
Friday – Nirmal
Saturday – Karunya
Sunday – Fifty-Fifty
Take a look at the following steps in order to check the Kerala Lottery Result 2022 for Karunya Plus KN 425 on Thursday, 16 June 2022:
Visit the official website of the state lottery department – keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Karunya Plus KN 425 Thursday Lottery Sambad Result link on the homepage.
Check the winning numbers on the PDF once it opens up on the screen.
Download the result from the website.
