Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya Plus KN 425 Result Declared, Check First Prize

The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and the results are declared at 3 pm every day. The State Lottery Department has officially declared the results of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 Lottery Sambad, on Thursday, 16 June 2022. The people who have participated in the draw need to keep an eye on the results to know if they have won. The winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425 is available on the site.

Participants are requested to keep a close eye on the website of the state lottery department of Kerala – keralalotteries.com. The Kerala State Lottery Department updates the latest information on the website so that people can take a look. They can check the website for details on the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus KN 425.