Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 552 Declared at 3 pm Today, Check Website

The State Lotteries Department of Kerala has formally declared the Karunya KR 552 results today, on Saturday, 4 June 2022, for the participants who want to know the draw results. The Government of Kerala holds a lottery programme weekly called the Kerala State Lotteries. Participants can see the draw results on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The results of the weekly lotteries are officially released at 3 pm daily on the website.

The official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department is keralalotteries.com. It contains all the latest information on the lottery result and the draw names. Today, the department has released the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 552 Result on the website at 3 pm. The ones participating in the draw should check the numbers to see if they have won.