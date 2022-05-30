Kerala Lottery Result: Check Win Win W-670 Results Today, Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery result will be declared on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries: keralalotteries.com
The Kerala Lottery Department is all set to declare the results of Win Win W 670 lottery on Monday, 30 May 2022. Results will be announced on the official website of Kerala State Lotteries. Therefore, everyone who bought a Kerala Win Win W 670 lottery ticket are advised to visit the official website: keralalotteries.com, to check the results.
Result Time: Kerala Win Win W 670 lottery results will be announced at 03 pm on Monday, while the detailed results will be declared at 04 pm onwards.
How to Check Kerala Win Win W-670 Lottery Result?
Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery: keralalotteries.com
Click on the 'Result' link on the homepage
Now, click on 'view' next to 'WIN-WIN (W-670)'
You will be directed to the result
Check the numbers shortlisted in the result published on the official website
Ticket holders who win the 'Win Win W-670' lottery draw will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office
They also have to submit their Voter ID or Aadhaar Card as identity proof
Note: The winners are required to submit their tickets within 30 days from the announcements to win the prize money. The ones who are unable to do so will not receive the prize.
Kerala Win Win W-670 Lottery Prize
The first prize for Kerala Win Win W-670 lottery is Rs 75 lakh, reported Times of India. It will be followed by the second and third prize of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The consolation prize is of Rs 8,000, the report added.
