Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W-672 To Be Out at 3 PM Today, Check Details
Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-672 results.
The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the lucky draw for Win-Win W-672 at 3 pm today, Monday, 13 June 2022. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
The participant who secures the first position will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is set at Rs 1 lakh.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the state government of Kerala. It was established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala and is the first of its kind in India.
The management picks up random numbers of the lottery tickets based on the lucky draw. The prize amount is based on the ticket's position. Check the prize money below and follow the steps to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Prize Money
First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 5 Lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result Win-Win W- 672: How To Claim
Visit the official website of the administration at www.keralalotteries.com.
In the middle of the homepage, click on the "Lottery Result" button.
Then click on the 'Win-Win W-672 Result'.
Then, a PDF file will appear with Kerala Lottery Winner Names as per their number.
Check the list to know if you have won the lottery.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.