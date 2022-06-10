Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-280 To Release at 3 pm, Know Details

The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the results are declared at 3 pm every day. The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially declare the results for Kerala Nirmal NR 280 lottery today, on Friday, 10 June 2022. The results will be declared a the scheduled time which is 3 pm. Participants can view and download the Nirmal NR 280 lottery result PDF from the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Everybody participating in the draw should note that the Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 280 will be published on the official website keralalotteries.com. The ones participating can view the result today, Friday, 10 June 2022 from 3 pm and the PDF will be available for download from 4 pm. All the other details are available on the website.