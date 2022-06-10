Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR-280 To Release at 3 pm, Know Details
Kerala Lottery Nirmal-NR 280 Result today: First prize is Rs 70,00,000 and the second prize is Rs 10,00,000.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and the results are declared at 3 pm every day. The Kerala State Lottery Department will officially declare the results for Kerala Nirmal NR 280 lottery today, on Friday, 10 June 2022. The results will be declared a the scheduled time which is 3 pm. Participants can view and download the Nirmal NR 280 lottery result PDF from the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department.
Everybody participating in the draw should note that the Kerala Lottery Result today for Nirmal NR 280 will be published on the official website keralalotteries.com. The ones participating can view the result today, Friday, 10 June 2022 from 3 pm and the PDF will be available for download from 4 pm. All the other details are available on the website.
Participants should note that the winners of the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 280 today should submit lottery tickets within 30 days of the result declaration if they want to claim the prize money.
As per the latest updates from the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the winners who will not submit the lottery tickets on time will not be allowed to receive the prize money.
The people taking part in the draw are requested to go through the official website keralalotteries.com for updates and information on the Kerala Lottery Result that takes place weekly.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-280 Result Today: Prize Money List
Let's take a look at the prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 280 today, on Friday, 10 June 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-280: How To Check
Here are a few simple steps that the participants need to follow to check and download the Kerala Lottery result today, Friday, 10 June 2022 for Nirmal NR 280:
Visit the official Kerala State Lottery Department website: keralalotteries.com
Click on the Kerala Nirmal NR 280 lottery result link on the homepage.
Once the result appears on the screen, take a look at the winning numbers.
Download the Nirmal NR 280 lottery result PDF from the website.
Check all the details on the result properly and follow the procedure mentioned on the website to claim the prize money if you have won.
