'Firmly Stand With Kashmiri Pandits': CM Uddhav on Targeted Killings in Valley

Kashmiri Pandits were shown "dreams of a return", but when they did, they are being "picked and killed", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, 4 June, reported NDTV.

In a statement – issued in the wake of three major targeted attacks on minorities within three days – Chief Minister Thackeray assured all possible help to Kashmiri Pandits, while expressing concern over the spate of targeted killings that have rocked Kashmir in the last few days.