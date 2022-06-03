Not Being Allowed To Leave Valley, Kashmiri Pandits Org Moves J&K HC

The Kashmir Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) has sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to direct the government to relocate all religious minorities living in Kashmir to a safer place outside the Valley.
(Photo: IANS)
The Kashmir Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) has sought the intervention of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to direct the government to relocate all religious minorities living in Kashmir to a safer place outside the Valley.
The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks as 10 people, including civilians – locals and non-locals – and security personnel, have been killed since 7 May.
On Thursday, 2 June, hours after the killing of a banker from Rajasthan in Kulgam, two non-local labourers were shot at in Magraypora in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, with one of them later succumbing to his injuries.
Tickoo informed that he had petitioned the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through an email, invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life. Tickoo also said he had sought several other measures, including relocating religious minorities from Kashmir.
Tickoo said that the attacks on religious minorities first started in June 2020, when Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch in Anantnag, was killed.
"From then, till 31 May 2022, 12 persons of local religious minorities were attacked out of which 11 died," he said while referring to the recent killings of government employee Rahul Bhat and teacher Rajni Bala.
Tickoo further said that the government wasn't allowing Hindus to leave Kashmir, "which can be gathered from the press news reports and social media statements."
He requested the high court to summon the concerned officials, asking them to explain the policy and mechanism adopted to guarantee the safety of religious minorities.
Tickoo also called for an investigation into the alleged transfer of some "blue-eyed" people, who had been employed under the prime minister's package, days before Rahul Bhat's killing on 12 May.
Tickoo claimed that this indicated that some people in the administration had an idea that the situation in Kashmir was going to worsen. However, Tickoo told PTI that he had not yet received any response from the high court.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 3 June, held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and other key officials, to discuss the situation in the Valley.
Scores of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging continuous protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)