Not Being Allowed To Leave Valley, Kashmiri Pandits Org Moves J&K HC

Tickoo said that the attacks on religious minorities first started in June 2020, when Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch in Anantnag, was killed.

"From then, till 31 May 2022, 12 persons of local religious minorities were attacked out of which 11 died," he said while referring to the recent killings of government employee Rahul Bhat and teacher Rajni Bala.

Tickoo further said that the government wasn't allowing Hindus to leave Kashmir, "which can be gathered from the press news reports and social media statements."

He requested the high court to summon the concerned officials, asking them to explain the policy and mechanism adopted to guarantee the safety of religious minorities.

Tickoo also called for an investigation into the alleged transfer of some "blue-eyed" people, who had been employed under the prime minister's package, days before Rahul Bhat's killing on 12 May.

Tickoo claimed that this indicated that some people in the administration had an idea that the situation in Kashmir was going to worsen. However, Tickoo told PTI that he had not yet received any response from the high court.