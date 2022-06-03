‘Tomorrow It Could Be My Own Family’: A Kashmiri Pandit’s Message for PM Modi

After a spate of targeted killings in Kashmir, Deepika Koul, a Kashmiri Pandit, took to social media on Friday, 3 June, urging the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the killings.

In an Instagram video, Koul says, "My name is Deepika Koul and I am very mentally unstable about the recent killings in Kashmir. If we had social media during the genocide in the 1990s in Kashmir, then maybe we could have informed the Indian government of the atrocities. Perhaps the things that happened to us and our homes would not have happened. Maybe we could have been saved and still living in our homes."