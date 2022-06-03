'Situation Crawling Back to '90s': Fear Grips Kashmiri Hindus Over Killing Spree

On Thursday, Sanjay Tickoo, President of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti said that around 165 Kashmiri Pandits have already left the valley since Wednesday.

"It is insecurity that is making them leave. The government says everything is okay but the situation in Kashmir is crawling back to the '90s," said Tickoo.

Day-long protests over safety and relocation were already underway in Kashmir after a teacher, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by terrorists at a high school in Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam earlier this week.

The protesters took to the streets and blocked a road in Kulgam.