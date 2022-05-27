J&K Crisis: Why Are Kashmiri Pandit Employees Asking For Transfer Out of Valley?

“When I look ahead, I only look back, when I stare at the paper, I only see the past.”

— Imre Kertesz, Kaddish for an Unborn Child

These lines from the Hungarian Nobel laureate and holocaust survivor appear in ‘A Long Dream of Home’, an edited volume of the memoirs of Kashmiri Pandits under exile.

Kashmiri Pandit employees under a Prime Minister employment package have been protesting since Rahul Bhat was killed in his office in Budgam after being shot at by local terrorists on 12 May. These employees have a single demand – being transferred to locations not affected by terrorism. There are about 5,000 employees living in unsecured accommodations in the Valley.

Heartbreaking pleas by Kashmiri Pandit children, women and employees have been doing rounds on social media, where they can be seen questioning the government’s intention regarding their safety and well-being. The community has increasingly expressed its discontent against the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.