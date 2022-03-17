Three Important Elements of Hijab Ban Not Considered by Karnataka HC

It is important to remember that this petition was filed by Muslim girls of various colleges across Karnataka who felt the need to approach the court when they were suddenly stopped from entering their classrooms because of their hijab in late December.

After the verdict, The Quint spoke to scores of Muslim girls in Karnataka, who talked about how this is forcing them to consider dropping out of their colleges. Earlier, Karnataka's Campus Front of India had estimated that a total of 4,291 students had missed classes and examinations from across 79 educational institutions in Karnataka. The outfit had released the estimate based on a survey they conducted after the high court had passed an interim order that upheld the state government's decision to ban hijab on 9 February.

Now that the verdict has been upheld by the high court, education of the hijab-wearing girls is likely to take a bigger toll.

Muslim women have often been at the receiving end of the worst kind of systemic marginalisation due to their Muslim and female identity. This has meant that their enrollment in educational institutions, particularly for higher studies, has historically been low. But in the last decade or so, there had been a significant improvement in the figures of Muslim women’s participation in higher education.

The decade between 2007-08 and 2017-18, the Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) of Muslim women in higher education in India increased from 6.7 percent to 13.5 percent.

In many cases, it is because of the hijab, not despite of it, that many Muslim women find the freedom and comfort to travel miles to reach their schools and colleges. Such women will be robbed off their education if they are forced to give up their hijab.