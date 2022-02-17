‘Insensitive Attacks Are Sure To Happen in Coming Days’: Archbishop of Bangalore

Demolition of a 20 ft statue of Christ in Karnataka’s Kolar district.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Archbishop of Bangalore on Thursday, 17 February, released a press statement addressing the recent demolition of a 20-ft statue of Christ in Karnataka’s Kolar district, asking the state government why the demolition was hurried despite the case being in court and if there is pressure from fundamentalist groups to carry out such demolitions.
The archbishop said,
He added that though the Church has documents of the two-acres of the land where these structures were located, the local authorities considered them as not proper or incomplete.
“The matter is still being heard in the courts. In fact, the trial court had issued a stay order on the demolition, prior to the high ourt's directives. In spite of the stay order and our best efforts to help the local Tehsildar, Ms Shobitha, to understand the directives of the court, she refused to cooperate and even to share the fresh directives of the court, if any. We were not served with a written notice of the impending action which she had determined to demolish,” the press statement added.
The archbishop further asked that even if one assumes that the structures were not fully authorised, couldn’t government agencies have had the magnanimity to regularise these structures, which were in place for over 25 years.
“Why this discriminatory attitude towards the Christian community only? What was the tearing hurry to initiate this action? Are there pressures from fundamentalist groups who were bent on the demolition of these Christian structures? Does the government have any control over such fringe elements?” the statement asks.
The statement concluded on a pessimistic note saying, “We only fear that many more such harsh, orchestrated and insensitive attacks are sure to happen in the coming days.”
