‘Insensitive Attacks Are Sure To Happen in Coming Days’: Archbishop of Bangalore

“The matter is still being heard in the courts. In fact, the trial court had issued a stay order on the demolition, prior to the high ourt's directives. In spite of the stay order and our best efforts to help the local Tehsildar, Ms Shobitha, to understand the directives of the court, she refused to cooperate and even to share the fresh directives of the court, if any. We were not served with a written notice of the impending action which she had determined to demolish,” the press statement added.

The archbishop further asked that even if one assumes that the structures were not fully authorised, couldn’t government agencies have had the magnanimity to regularise these structures, which were in place for over 25 years.