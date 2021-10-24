Why Target Christians? Bengaluru Archbishop on Dubious Karnataka Church 'Survey'

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, was the first pontiff to say that Christians across Karnataka are against the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s proposed ‘anti-conversion’ bill.

After The Quint brought to light an intelligence gathering exercise the Karnataka government had undertaken to classify churches as “authorised and unauthorised”, the Catholic archbishop told The Quint that the Christian identity will come under threat if the community's religious congregations are scrutinised with malice.

Christian priests and preachers can be targeted by “trouble making groups and fringe elements”, if an anti-conversion law gets passed based on such questionable classification.