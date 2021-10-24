Why Target Christians? Bengaluru Archbishop on Dubious Karnataka Church 'Survey'

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado has opposed the Karnataka government proposed 'anti-conversion' bill.
(Image: Arnica Kala\The Quint)
The Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, was the first pontiff to say that Christians across Karnataka are against the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s proposed ‘anti-conversion’ bill.
After The Quint brought to light an intelligence gathering exercise the Karnataka government had undertaken to classify churches as “authorised and unauthorised”, the Catholic archbishop told The Quint that the Christian identity will come under threat if the community's religious congregations are scrutinised with malice.
Christian priests and preachers can be targeted by “trouble making groups and fringe elements”, if an anti-conversion law gets passed based on such questionable classification.
The Quint had reported on 23 October, that even though a Legislative Committee on Minorities and Backward Classes had announced a ‘survey’ of churches, on 16 October the State Intelligence Department ordered a probe into churches and their functionaries.
Churches under the scanner include those which are built on church and government properties and those functioning out of private homes.
What has troubled the Christian community the most is that the exercise of classification is based on loose, ambiguous definitions. The order that classifies gatherings in homes also as “churches or prayer halls”, could strike at the very core of Christian worship, which gives importance to formal and informal congregations of the believers, Machado said.
Citing the example of prayer groups which visit different houses during celebrations like Christmas, the Archbishop asked, “Will house worships not be allowed?”.
Among Catholics, during feasts (or celebrations) of saints, small processions are held. “Will carrying the grotto of Mother Mary, which is a common practice during celebrations, be considered unauthorised?” the Archbishop asked, even as he reiterated that 'community worship' is an important aspect of the Christian faith.
Also, already Christian preachers and priests in Karnataka are being asked their personal details.
Can’t the church leaders deny access to the government?
The archbishop rued, “We are a law-abiding community. We do not want to disobey the government order. Hence we have requested the government to scrap the plan to classify churches and to not introduce the ‘anti-conversion’ bill.” It's worth noting that the BJP had promised promulgation of an anti-conversion bill in its election manifesto.
Citing Article 25 of the Indian constitution, the archbishop said Indian citizens have the right to “propagate their religion”. Besides, there are provisions in the law which can prevent ‘forceful’ religious conversions, if there are any.
“If a new law is introduced to curb ‘forceful conversions’ it can be misused to target communitarian activities of the believers,” Machado said, adding, that he is not aware of any illegal religious conversions in Karnataka.
Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too had said that the state has been “witnessing rampant conversions”. Christians form 1.87 percent of Karnataka’s population.
Unlike what is claimed by some groups, Christians are not “luring” gullible converts to the fold with incentives. “There are thousands of charitable institutions including schools, colleges and hospitals run by the church. If an economically underprivileged child is given a scholarship or fellowship to finish their education in any of these institutions, can that act of charity be considered ‘luring’?” Machado asked.
“Why are Christians being singled out?” he asked. The ‘survey’ should be withdrawn, the archbishop demanded. “It is discriminatory to conduct such a ‘survey’. Information which is gathered can also be revealed to unauthorised people, who can take law into their own hands,” Machado said. Moreover, the government should not promulgate the anti-conversion law, which can prevent Christians from gathering at their own places of worship.
Even though the churches in Karnataka have come out against the classification of churches and the proposed ‘anti-conversion’ law, the state government has not given the community’s religious leaders any hope.
