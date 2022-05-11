Internet Suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara Amid Tensions After Man’s Murder

Representational image.
Internet was suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Wednesday, 11 May, amid tensions after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at the Kotawali police station area on Tuesday night.
The Hindu man was allegedly killed by a Muslim man when he went to resolve a dispute involving his younger brother, NDTV reported. The Kotawali police station area is now under heavy police deployment.
Meanwhile, some right-wing groups have called for a bandh over the murder.
The Rajasthan Police is on alert as this comes after communal clashes had broken out in Karauli, Alwar, and Jodhpur in the past few weeks.
Bhilwara was tense last week as well, when in the Sanganer area of the district last Wednesday, two youth of a community were attacked by at least eight masked bike-borne assailants.
Earlier, clashes had also broken out in the Jodhpur’s Jalori Gate circle, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hails, following Eid prayers in the locality. The police had resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.
A spokesperson for UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also commented on the Jodhpur violence ahead of Eid and said that he hoped the Indian government and security forces will ensure that everyone from different communities can celebrate festivals peacefully.
