ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan: 97 Arrested For Jodhpur Violence So Far, Police Says

Clashes had broken out in the city's Jalori Gate circle following Eid prayers in the locality.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Rajasthan: 97 Arrested For Jodhpur Violence So Far, Police Says
i

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday, 3 May, said that 97 people had been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jodhpur amid Eid celebrations.

"Curfew is being strictly enforced in the district. Higher-level officers have been deployed here. Every small incident occurring in the district is being monitored. A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with incidents that have occurred in Jodhpur," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria, as per ANI.

There was also heavy police presence in all districts of the state following the violence.

Clashes had broken out in the city's Jalori Gate circle, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hails, following Eid prayers in the locality. The police had resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.
Also Read

Clashes in Jodhpur on Eid: Many Detained, Curfew in 10 Localities

Clashes in Jodhpur on Eid: Many Detained, Curfew in 10 Localities
ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan BJP Chief Urges Governor to Launch Probe

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate a probe into the clashes in the city. He also urged Mishra to issue necessary instructions to the government for the maintenance of law and order, adding that strict action should be taken against the accused persons.

"I humbly request you that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requested Governor Mishra in a letter in Hindi, according to ANI.

The clashes had broken out between two communities earlier on Monday allegedly after a dispute over religious flags, and continued on Tuesday even as the police tried to bring the situation under control.
Also Read

'Eid Shouldn't Be Hindered': Thackeray Cancels 'Hanuman Chalisa' Plan for 3 May

'Eid Shouldn't Be Hindered': Thackeray Cancels 'Hanuman Chalisa' Plan for 3 May

(With inputs from ANI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×