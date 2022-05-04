Rajasthan: 97 Arrested For Jodhpur Violence So Far, Police Says

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday, 3 May, said that 97 people had been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jodhpur amid Eid celebrations.

"Curfew is being strictly enforced in the district. Higher-level officers have been deployed here. Every small incident occurring in the district is being monitored. A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with incidents that have occurred in Jodhpur," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria, as per ANI.

There was also heavy police presence in all districts of the state following the violence.