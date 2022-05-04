Rajasthan: 97 Arrested For Jodhpur Violence So Far, Police Says
Clashes had broken out in the city's Jalori Gate circle following Eid prayers in the locality.
The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday, 3 May, said that 97 people had been arrested so far in connection with the violence in Jodhpur amid Eid celebrations.
"Curfew is being strictly enforced in the district. Higher-level officers have been deployed here. Every small incident occurring in the district is being monitored. A total of 97 people have been arrested in connection with incidents that have occurred in Jodhpur," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria, as per ANI.
There was also heavy police presence in all districts of the state following the violence.
Clashes had broken out in the city's Jalori Gate circle, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hails, following Eid prayers in the locality. The police had resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.
Rajasthan BJP Chief Urges Governor to Launch Probe
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia requested Governor Kalraj Mishra to initiate a probe into the clashes in the city. He also urged Mishra to issue necessary instructions to the government for the maintenance of law and order, adding that strict action should be taken against the accused persons.
"I humbly request you that a fair investigation should be conducted into the incidents and taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, please pass on the necessary instruction to the state government so that peace can be established in the state and the communal incident doesn't get repeated," Poonia requested Governor Mishra in a letter in Hindi, according to ANI.
The clashes had broken out between two communities earlier on Monday allegedly after a dispute over religious flags, and continued on Tuesday even as the police tried to bring the situation under control.
(With inputs from ANI.)
