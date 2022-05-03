Two Groups Clash in Jodhpur Over Raising Religious Flags, Internet Suspended

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for maintaining peace and uphold law and order, after members of two communities were involved in clashes at Jodhpur's Jalori Gate a day before Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, 2 May.

As per reports, incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the area hours ahead of the Islamic festival, after an altercation broke out over raising religious flags.

A three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway in Jodhpur.

Four police personnel were injured, news agency PTI reported.

Calling the tensions 'unfortunate', the CM took to Twitter to say "the administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs".