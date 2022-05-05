Jodhpur Communal Clashes: Curfew Extended, 140 Arrested So Far

The curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following incidents of violence in the city has been extended till 6 May, an order by the District Police Commissioner said on Wednesday, 4 May.

However, students appearing for examinations, medical professionals, bank officials, media personnel, newspaper hawkers, and judicial officers were exempted from the curfew.

The police also said that 140 persons had been arrested over the violence that had taken place between two communities over the hoisting of a religious flag in the city.