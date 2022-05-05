Jodhpur Communal Clashes: Curfew Extended, 140 Arrested So Far

The dispute allegedly began after a religious flag was raised on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa at the Jalori Circle in Jodhpur.
(Photo: PTI)
The curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following incidents of violence in the city has been extended till 6 May, an order by the District Police Commissioner said on Wednesday, 4 May.
However, students appearing for examinations, medical professionals, bank officials, media personnel, newspaper hawkers, and judicial officers were exempted from the curfew.
The police also said that 140 persons had been arrested over the violence that had taken place between two communities over the hoisting of a religious flag in the city.
The ADG also added that a meeting was held with leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who decided to suspend their protest over the violence for the time being.
Internet services also remain suspended in the district.
"The decision to resume mobile internet services will be taken after assessing the law and order situation. Currently mobile internet services remain suspended," Jodhpur District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta said.
Clashes had broken out on 2 May in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area, which continued on 3 May amid Eid celebrations, even as the police tried to bring the situation under control.
The police on Monday had also fired tear-gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, that also allegedly attacked a local police post. At least five police officers sustained injuries during the ruckus.
The clashes took place despite meetings conducted by peace committees on the eve of Eid. A peace committee meeting was also held on Wednesday, during which prominent religious leaders Mufti Sher Muhammed and Mahant Ramprasad appealed for peace.
"Whenever there is a festival, different communities decorate Jalori Gate. And it is a normal custom to hoist flags on occasions such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Parashuram Jayanti and Ram Navami," The Indian Express reported Javed Hussain, a member of the peace committee, as saying.
"But when on Monday night some youths hoisted an Eid flag over the statue of Bissa, some people objected. It resulted in a confrontation, which ultimately spiraled into a clash," Husain added.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)