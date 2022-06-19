Amid Protests, Indian Air Force Releases Detailed Note on Agnipath Scheme

The Indian Air Force on Sunday, 19 June, came out with details of the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of soldiers amid widespread protests in several states by defence job aspirants demanding the withdrawal of the new model.

In its note on the scheme, the IAF described Agnipath as a new human resources management scheme for the armed forces and said a candidate enrolled in the force will be governed by the Air Force Act, 1950.

The IAF said the release of the recruits at their own request prior to completion of the engagement period will not be permissible except in exceptional cases, with the approval of the competent authority.