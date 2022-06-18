Agnipath: Centre Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

As protests over the Centre's new Agnipath scheme escalate, one person was killed amid the violent demonstrations in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday, 17 June, Hyderabad North zone police told The Quint.
(Photo: PTI)
The Ministry of Home Affairs has reserved 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers on Saturday, 18 June.
As protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated across at least 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam on Friday, 17 June.
At least 12 trains were set on fire and over 300 others have been affected - amid cancellations and diversions.
The state government of Bihar also stopped internet and telephone mobile services in 12 districts.
One person was killed amid the violence in Telangana's Secunderabad, while several others were reportedly injured.
It has also announced three years age relaxation beyond upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in the two forces.
"For the first batch of Agniveer, age relaxation will be for five years beyond upper age limit," the HMO tweeted.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered six FIRs across four districts in connection with protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme. At least 260 people arrested so far.
