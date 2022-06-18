Agnipath: Centre Announces 10% Reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

The Ministry of Home Affairs has reserved 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for Agniveers on Saturday, 18 June.

As protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, demonstrations escalated across at least 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Assam on Friday, 17 June.

At least 12 trains were set on fire and over 300 others have been affected - amid cancellations and diversions.