Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: IAF Selection Process To Start on 24 June
The Indian Army would notify of their selection process for Agnipath on 20 June.
Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin the recruitment process for Agnipath Scheme from 24 June, said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Friday, 17 June.
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) had earlier told PTI that the age bar being raised to 23 years from the initial set limit of 21 years will give an opportunity to more youth.
"The age bracket for the scheme is 17-and-half-years to 21 years. I am pleased to inform you that the upper age limit for the first induction has been increased to 23 years."
"This change would permit a larger section of the youth to enrol Agniveer. The selection process for the Air Force will start from 24 June," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.
Army To Notify on Monday
Senior military officials said that following the initial notification, different Indian Army establishments and agencies will announce the details of the induction process. Information related to the vacancies, location of selection, test schedules, and so on will be provided then.
The Army will begin the training of the 'Agniveers' in December, the officials added. The plan is to deploy new batches in both operational and non-operational roles by June next year.
Agnipath Scheme and the Resultant Concerns
The Centre introduced the Agnipath – a short-term Defence employment scheme through which soldiers will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force on 'contract' for four years.
The jawans recruited under this scheme would be called 'Agniveer', the Centre announced, while the Army said the scheme would ensure a youthful profile of the force and would lead to "reduction in the average age from 32 to 26 years over a period of time."
Meanwhile, protests have been underway in various parts of the country, where youth aspirants are staging demonstrations against the scheme.
However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the model a "golden opportunity" for the youth who have wanted to always join the Indian defence system.
Indian forces' aspirants are concerned majorly about the temporary period of recruitment with no guarantee of permanent placement, compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits, the low age limit, and the already ongoing delay in recruitment of applicants who have previously been eligible.
The army recruitment has reportedly been on a standstill for two years due to COVID-19.
(With inputs from PTI.)
