Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: IAF Selection Process To Start on 24 June

Indian Air Force (IAF) will begin the recruitment process for Agnipath Scheme from 24 June, said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Friday, 17 June.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) had earlier told PTI that the age bar being raised to 23 years from the initial set limit of 21 years will give an opportunity to more youth.

"The age bracket for the scheme is 17-and-half-years to 21 years. I am pleased to inform you that the upper age limit for the first induction has been increased to 23 years."