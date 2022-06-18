Agnipath Protests: 3 Long-Term Factors Explain Why Youth Are on a Warpath

The protests against the Agnipath scheme are not surprising. What is surprising is the scale of the protests. According to reports, protests have taken place in at least 14 states, with violence being reported in several places.

One person has also died in the violence at Secunderabad in Telangana. The protesters set fire to trains and buses and even BJP offices have come under attack in places like Nawada and Madhepura in Bihar.

So, what explains the intensity and scale of the protests?

There are three aspects to this.